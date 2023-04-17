News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
1 hour ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Meet the Blackpool nutrition company keeping kids healthy with their Yummy chocolate bar vitamin-supplement

Two single dads have been helping to keep Blackpool children healthy by creating a Yummy chocolate vitamin supplement – and donating them to families in need.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:39 BST

Anthony Gauntlett and his friend, Darren Richards, had been frustrated by the lack of healthy snacks, and were topping up their kid’s diets with vitamin supplements.

That’s when they came up with the idea of a vitamin chocolate bar, designed to be ‘an ally for parents in the war against the army of junk food designed to tempt children’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Elmer the patchwork elephant has arrived in Blackpool: Here's what you need to k...
Packed boxes ready for collection by Food Banks at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin StuttardPacked boxes ready for collection by Food Banks at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Packed boxes ready for collection by Food Banks at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular

Anthony Gauntlett, Managing Director of Yummy Bar, told the Gazette: “Parents haven’t got the money to be feeding their kids the right vitamins and minerals and that’s a fact. So I tried to create something the children can eat and enjoy.”

The bars are made using reduced-sugar chocolate, and also includes 50% of a child’s recommended daily allowance of vitamins and minerals.

Hide Ad

Food-bank donation

Hide Ad

And the business has even been helping low-income families to keep healthy, by donating around 200,000 chocolate bars a month to charity.

Janet Thornton and Anthony Gauntlett with the food packages ready for food banks to collect at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin StuttardJanet Thornton and Anthony Gauntlett with the food packages ready for food banks to collect at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Janet Thornton and Anthony Gauntlett with the food packages ready for food banks to collect at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Mr Gauntlett dropped off three pallets full of the treats to Blackpool Food Bank, on April 14, 2023.

Hide Ad

He added: “Anything that is getting close to the sell by date that we can’t pass on to the wholesalers, we have been giving to Blackpool charities for under-privelidged children and families.”

Essential vitamins for kids

Hide Ad

The bars come in three flavours – Captain Caramel, Awesome Orange and Super Strawberry, and are nut and gluten-free.

Anthony Gauntlett with the food packages ready for food banks to collect at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin StuttardAnthony Gauntlett with the food packages ready for food banks to collect at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Anthony Gauntlett with the food packages ready for food banks to collect at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Hide Ad

“I just want the families and children to get their vitamins, it’s essential for them.”

Learn more at https://yummybar.co.uk/

Packed boxes ready for collection by Food Banks at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin StuttardPacked boxes ready for collection by Food Banks at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Packed boxes ready for collection by Food Banks at Yummy Foods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Related topics:Blackpool