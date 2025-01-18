'Leave A&E for those who really need it': NHS suggests 'self care' for minor problems

A&E departments are under strain from winter pressures - but are still the best place for those who really need them

A leading medic has urged Lancashire residents to “think carefully” about where they seek treatment for winter bugs as pressure continues to mount on health services.

GP Dr Paula Cowan, who is also Medical Director for Primary Care at NHS England in the North West, is reminding people that “self care” for minor ailments - with the support of pharmacists and the NHS 111 service - helps reduce demand elsewhere in the system, including at A&E.

She is advising people to stock up their medicine cabinets with home remedies for coughs, colds, flu and upset stomachs – but to seek health advice early if they become unwell in order to avoid becoming more seriously ill and to always use emergency services when they are genuinely needed.

It comes as flu cases continue to rise, with the peak in the North West expected within the next fortnight. Covid, stomach bug norovirus also remain on the up in the region.

Dr Cowan has asked the public to consider whether their symptoms could be treated at home, ensuring NHS services are freed up for those with life threatening and serious illnesses.

She said: “Self-care involves individuals managing minor health concerns independently, using local pharmacies and NHS online services. This approach ensures critical NHS services remain accessible to those with serious health conditions.

“Winter is always a challenging time for the NHS, but together, we can make a difference. Please think carefully about where to go for help and leave A&E for those who really need it.

“While most minor illnesses can be managed at home, it is important to know when to seek help. When feeling worse, it is important to get help sooner before it leads to serious illness that ultimately needs an admission.

“If you’re worried about your symptoms or those of a loved one, use NHS 111 online or call NHS 111 for advice. In an emergency, always call 999 or visit your nearest A&E department,” Dr Cowan added.

The NHS says having essential items on hand can help manage minor illnesses at home, avoiding unnecessary trips to GPs or emergency departments.

It says people should check the expiry dates on items in their medicine cupboard and consider stocking up with:

***ibuprofen and paracetamol for pain relief;

***cold and flu remedies, throat lozenges, and hydration salts;

***antihistamines and basic first aid items like plasters and antiseptic cream.

NHS 111 is also available around the clock and can guide people to the right service for their needs, including arranging out-of-hours GP appointments if necessary.