A new inquest date has been set for a Fylde Coast couple who died just days apart during the Covid pandemic.

Ernest Christy, 91, died at his Fleetwood home on December 30, 2020, just five days before his wife, Maureen Christy, passed on January 4, 2021.

Maureen, 88, had been admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 26 2020 after breaking her hip in a fall at her home in Fleetwood, it was said at a previous inquest hearing in January.

There was Covid on the ward she had been staying in but Mrs Christy did not exhibit any symptoms of the disease and was not tested immediately before she was discharged, although she was classed as a ‘Covid contact’.

She returned - for bed rest - to the home she shared with her husband Ernest, 91, and son Mark at Toronto Avenue, Fleetwood, on December 11 that year.

But she started to exhibit signs of dehydration and delirium after she stopped eating and drinking two days later.

When a paramedic make a second call to see her on December 30, Ernest unexpectedly went into cardiac arrest and, despite attempts to administer CPR, died at the bungalow.

On December 31 Mrs Christy tested positive for Covid and remained in isolation at home, where she died on January 4 2021.

Mark Christy also became ill with Covid following his mother's death.

Blackpool Coroners Court, where the inquest into the deaths of Maureen and Ernest Christy will be held | National World

Coroner Timothy Holloway told the inquest hearing, at Blackpool Coroners court on January 15, that he would seek to establish how and why Mr and Mrs Christy died.

At this hearing, the inquest heard that Mr Christy had suffered a stroke earlier in the year and was medically vulnerable because of his age.

Advanced paramedic Colin Jones told the inquest that Mrs Christy was not tested for Covid on December 21 - when he had paid a visit to their home out of concern for Mrs Chirsty’s failing health - as she had not been exhibting symptoms at that time.

Matthew Bramley, Mr and Mrs Christy's GP at the Mount View GP practice in Fleetwood, said that he had recorded Mr Christy’s cause of death as ‘old age and frailty’ as he had no reason at that stage to suspect any other cause.

However, this was later changed after it had become clear that both Mr and Mrs Christy had died from Covid.

A new inquest into both Ernest and Margaret’s death will now take place on Monday, November 2 at 10:00am.

The coroner will be Timothy Holloway and the coroner’s officer Rachel Frudd.

