An elderly couple died within days of each other after the wife contracted Covid without anyone realising, an inquest heard.

Mark Christy, the son of Ernest and Maureen Christy, told the hearing at Blackpool Coroner’s Court that he felt there had been two separate opportunities to test his mother for Covid, at hospital and after she returned home.

He believed that had she been tested on either occasion, the outcome for both his parents may have been different.

Blackpool Coroners Court, where the inquest into the deaths of Maureen and Ernest Christy is being held | National World

Ernest Christy died at home on December 30, 2020, and Mrs Christy on January 4, 2021.

Maureen Christy, 88, had been admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 26 2020 after breaking her hip in a fall at her home in Fleetwood.

There was Covid on the ward she had been staying in but Mrs Christy did not exhibit any symptoms of the disease and was not tested immediately before she was discharged, although she was classed as a ‘Covid contact’.

She returned - for bed rest - to the home she shared with her husband Ernest, 91, and son Mark at Toronto Avenue, Fleetwood, on December 11 that year

But she started to exhibit signs of dehydration and delirium after she stopped eating and drinking two days later.

When a paramedic make a second call to see her on December 30, Ernest unexpectedly went into cardiac arrest and, despite attempts to administer CPR, died at the bungalow.

On December 31 Mrs Christy tested positive for Covid and remained in isolation at home, where she died on January 4 2021.

Mark Christy also became ill with Covid following his mother's; death.

Coroner Timothy Holloway told the inquest hearing, at Blackpool Coroners court on January 15, that he would seek to establish how and why Mr and Mrs Christy died.

The inquest heard that Mr Christy had suffered a stroke earlier in the year and was medically vulnerable because of his age.

Mr Holloway asked Mark Christy what his father had been like prior to November 26 - if his health had improved.

Mr Charity said: “Yes, he could follow a conversation, he had a healthy appetite, he watched TV, there was nothing wrong with him.”

Mr Holloway said: “Hypothertically, let's assume your mother had Covid when she left hospital. If someone said, ‘we believe your mother has got Covid’, what would you say?

Mr Christy, who said it was known that his parents shared a bed, replied: “I'd say that it was not safe for them to be together because my dad was vulnerable.”

Mark Christy said his father had become hoarse in the days prior to his death,

Mr Holloway said: “You told me you had Covid yourself in January - where do you think you picked it up from?”

Mr Christy said he believed he caught Covid from his parents because he wore PPE during hospital visits and sanitised his hands and wore PPE on his few visits to the supermarket.

Mr Holloway asked Dr Matthew Bramley, Mr and Mrs Christy's GP at the Mount View GP practice in Fleetwood, if he had received any information, upon Mrs Christy’s discharge, that she had Covid.

He replied he had not.

The inquest heard that advanced paramedic Colin Jones had visited the Christy’s home on December 21, 2020, on behalf of the GP practice, because of concerns over Mrs Christy’s deteriorating condition.

She had become dehydrated and delerious prior to her death in bed at home.

Mrs Christy’s family wanted her to stay at home at that time and hospital was not required, so the decision was taken to continue to try and increase her oral intake of fluids and for the family to contact the surgery if things were not improving.

IVF treatment was not available in the community and could only be administed in hospital.

Dr Bramley said that he had recorded Mr Christy’s cause of death as ‘old age and frailty’ as he had no reason at that stage to suspect any other cause.

However, this was later changed after it had become clear that both Mr and Mrs Christy had died from Covid.

Mark Christy, questioning Mr Jones, asked why Mrs Christy had not been tested for Covid on December 21.

Mr Christy told the coroner that had she been tested, both she and his father would have been treated for Covid in hospital.

Mr Jones said she had not been exhibting symptoms of Covid at that time.

However, he had wanted her to be admitted to hospital because she was showing signs of delirium and he could find no explanation for her symptoms.

The inquest will be hearing from the Blackpool NHS Teching Hospitals Foundation Trust.

It continues today, January 17.