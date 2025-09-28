New investment into MRI on the Fylde Coast is set to transform patient care

A hospital on the Fylde Coast has invested in impressive new equipment that is set to transform patient care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital has unveiled a landmark investment in advanced diagnostic imaging with the introduction of the Philips Ingenia Ambition X mobile MRI scanner.

Capable of producing images up to 80% sharper and completing scans up to three times faster than conventional MRI systems, this state-of-the-art technology is set to transform patient care and speed up access to vital diagnoses for both NHS and private patients across Blackpool, the Fylde Coast and surrounding communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrival of the Ambition X represents more than just a hospital upgrade; it’s a community milestone. By situating this advanced mobile MRI unit exclusively at Spire Fylde Coast, local patients no longer need to travel long distances for high-quality scans. This reduces waiting times, supports faster diagnoses and ensures that both NHS and private patients can access world-class imaging close to home.

Simon Orwin, Hospital Director at Spire Fylde Coast Hospital, said: “Our investment in the Philips Ambition X mobile MRI scanner reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and patient-centred care. This is not just about introducing the latest technology, it’s about ensuring every patient who comes through our doors receives the very best experience.

“Faster, sharper imaging means people can get the answers they need more quickly, which often helps them begin treatment sooner and with greater confidence. The design of the scanner also means patients who might previously have found MRI scans difficult, such asthose who feel anxious, claustrophobic, or have mobility challenges, can now be scanned ina more comfortable and reassuring environment.”

Main image: The new unit being lowered into place. Inset: Simon Orwin, Hospital Director at Spire Fylde Coast Hospital. | submit

Powered by Philips’ BlueSeal magnet technology, the scanner operates helium-free, reducing environmental impact and ensuring reliable, uninterrupted service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its sealed design eliminates the need for costly refills, helping keep the service efficient and sustainable for years to come.

For patients, the benefits are immediate and tangible says Spire Fylde Coast.

The system delivers up to 80% improved image quality, allowing scans to be completed up to three times faster than conventional MRI systems, which results in clearer images and shorter appointment times.

Thanks to Philips’ SmartSpeed and Compressed SENSE technologies, both 2D and 3D imaging can be performed more quickly, reducing the time patients spend inside the scanner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orwin said: “By bringing this technology to the Fylde Coast, we are helping patients stay closer to home for their care, reducing the stress of travel and long waiting times. Whether someone is referred through the NHS, covered by insurance, or choosing to self-pay, they will benefit from the same high standards of precision, comfort and compassion that our hospital is proud to deliver.”

Read More The 15 worst rated GPs on the Fylde Coast according to the 2025 GP Patient Survey

The design of the Ambition X also makes the scanning experience more inclusive.

A wider bore enables the unit to accommodate patients with mobility challenges or those who experience claustrophobia, while the immersive audio-visual system helps to reduce anxiety and improve compliance during procedures.

Spire Fylde Coast works in close partnership with the NHS, supporting regional diagnostic capacity at a time when demand for MRI scans is rising sharply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By offering additional scanning slots for NHS patients through the e- Referral System, the hospital is helping to ease waiting lists and ensure faster access to life-changing diagnoses.

Orwin added: “This investment contributes to the wider Fylde Coast community in important ways. It eases pressure on NHS resources, particularly in radiology and diagnostics, where demand continues to outstrip capacity. It also guarantees equitable access to advanced healthcare, with self-paying patients, those with private insurance and NHS referrals all benefiting from the same high standards of care, strengthening local infrastructure by introducing technology usually seen in major metropolitan centres.”

The hospital’s investment aligns with its long-term strategy to deliver fast, expert-led diagnostics in a welcoming and modern environment.

By prioritising both patient comfort and clinical precision, Spire Fylde Coast continues to set new standards for healthcare in the region, says the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Fylde Coast community deserves the very best in healthcare. This new scanner is not just an investment in technology; it is an investment in people. It means faster answers, better care and improved outcomes for thousands of patients across our community,” concluded Orwin.