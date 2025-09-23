The 15 worst rated GPs on the Fylde Coast according to the 2025 GP Patient Survey

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

Take a look at the GP surgeries across the Fylde Coast that have been rated the worst by patients for 2025.

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

We scoured the data from the 2025 GP Patient Survey and below have collated the 15 GP surgeries across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre that were considered the worst by patients...

The 15 worst rated GPs on the Fylde Coast according to the 2025 GP Patient Survey

1. Worst Fylde Coast GPs 2025

The 15 worst rated GPs on the Fylde Coast according to the 2025 GP Patient Survey | Google Maps

Photo Sales
80% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. Bloomfield Medical Centre (FY1 6JW)

80% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

Photo Sales
79% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3. South King Street Medical Centre (FY1 4NF)

79% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

Photo Sales
79% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. Fernbank Surgery (FY8 5DZ)

79% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

Photo Sales
78% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

5. Lockwood GP Surgery (FY6 7PU)

78% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

Photo Sales
78% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

6. Abbey Dale Medical Centre (FY4 5AU)

78% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPatientsNHS EnglandDataFylde
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice