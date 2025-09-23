Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

We scoured the data from the 2025 GP Patient Survey and below have collated the 15 GP surgeries across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre that were considered the worst by patients...

1 . Worst Fylde Coast GPs 2025 The 15 worst rated GPs on the Fylde Coast according to the 2025 GP Patient Survey | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Bloomfield Medical Centre (FY1 6JW) 80% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . South King Street Medical Centre (FY1 4NF) 79% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Fernbank Surgery (FY8 5DZ) 79% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Lockwood GP Surgery (FY6 7PU) 78% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps Photo Sales