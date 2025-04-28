Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The North West’s top pharmacist has urged people to order required repeat prescriptions ahead of the May bank holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North West’s Chief Pharmacist, Stephen Riley is urging members of the public to check their medication and order repeat prescriptions ahead of May bank holiday weekend.

He has recommended any repeat prescriptions due in the days over the May bank holiday should be ordered by Friday, April 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen said: “Running out of your usual medication can have serious consequences, especially if you use them to manage a long-term condition such as a heart condition, breathing problems or diabetes.

“Keeping your medicine cabinet stocked, knowing when your GP practice and community pharmacy is open, and planning for repeat prescriptions will ensure you can make the most of the bank holiday weekend.

“Please check on your medications and only order what you need.”

Each bank holiday the NHS 111 phone services sees huge increases in calls from people who need urgent repeat prescriptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the May Day Bank Holiday in 2024, 21,416 calls were received by the NHS 111 service, which was a 53 per cent increase on the 13,965 111 calls received the weekend before (27 – 29 April 2024).

Pharmaceuticals and prescriptions awaiting collection are seen inside a independent chemist shop. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

On the same bank holiday weekend, there was a 79 per cent increase in the number of calls for repeat prescriptions, compared to the weekend before.

GP and Medical Director, Dr Paula Cowan said: “If you take regular medications, and if you are due a repeat prescription in the week leading up to May bank holiday weekend, please remember to always request your repeat via your practice or the NHS app by Friday, April 25.”

As well as ordering repeat medications, the NHS App allows people to book and cancel appointments at their GP practice, view their health record and get health advice, searching trusted NHS information and advice on hundreds of conditions and treatments.

Download the NHS App on the app store or on google play .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urgent and emergency care services will be open as normal. For non-emergency health advice, people can contact NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk .

If you cannot access 111 online , please call 111. Your local pharmacist can also provide advice and treatment for a wide range of minor conditions below.

Local pharmacies may have limited opening hours over the bank holiday, and many will be closed on Monday, 5 May.

You can find your nearest pharmacy by going to find your pharmacy .