“Game changing” dentistry helps to speed up Rosemere Cancer Centre patients' healing

The charity had help from staff at Preston’s Springfields Fuels Limited, owned by Westinghouse, to buy the equipment for the dental teams at the Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble Hospitals by Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Its Springfields Employees’ Medical Research and Charity Trust Fund gave Rosemere Cancer Foundation a £2,695 award to put towards the total £5,250 cost of two PRF Duo Quattro Full Systems – one for each hospital.

The dentistry teams look after patients from across Lancashire undergoing treatment for head and neck cancers, which includes cancers of the mouth, at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

Consultant Kevin Mellan, third from the left, at a PRF Duo Quattro Full System nurse training session delivered by David Stopford, first left, with registered dental nurses Heather Appleyard and Gemma Littlefair

Their new kit helps patients needing surgical procedures such as tooth extractions, bone grafts or dental implants.

Consultant in oral rehabilitation Mr Kevin Mellan explained: “PRF in dentistry has been shown to reduce patients’ post-operative pain and decrease their risk of complications from subsequent infections.”