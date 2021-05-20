Dementia patients at the Harbour given new front doors to reduce anxiety during Dementia Awareness Week

To help dementia residents feel safe and calm across the Bronte and Wordsworth wards at The Harbour in Windmill Rise, door wrap stickers have been applied to look like their front doors, helping to reduce anxiety.

Some of the symptoms caused by dementia include short term memory loss, poor spatial awareness, increased anxiety and disorientation to place, time and person.

Helen Blundell-White, deputy ward manager on the Bronte ward at The Harbour, a 154-bed mental health hospital run by Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, said: "As a dementia unit, we reviewed and agreed upon door designs and colours with the aim of helping our patients orientate themselves to their bedroom, reduce anxiety and frustration and promote independence.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Door wraps have been applied to dementia patients' doors at The Harbour hospital, to help them feel more safe and to reduce anxiety. Picture: Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust

"The door wraps have significantly improved the overall environment.