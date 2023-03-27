The model and author, from Blackpool, had to wait until she was 33 to discover she had the condition which impacts the behaviour of different people in different ways.

It can affect social interaction, ability to understanding other's feelings, and can result in being overwhelmed by bright lights or loud noises, and more.

In Christine's case it affected her ability to cope with change - leaving her feeling anxious or upset.

Christine McGuinness

But she turned to particular items of clothing – such as a beloved hoodie – to give her the consistency she needed in order to get through unfamiliar situations.

The 35-year-old said: “I have a grey hoodie which is particularly important to me because of the way the sleeves pull over my hands to comfort me.

“And because it has a deep hood which is perfect to hide into when it gets too noisy while travelling.”

She spoke about her experiences after teaming up with Vanish and its charity partner, Ambitious About Autism to promote new campaign, “Me, My Autism & I”.

An exhibition will take place at [email protected] from March 29 to April 2, following the launch of the new campaign which raises awareness of autism and shows the importance of clothing lasting longer to autistic people.

She added: “I struggled with autism for the majority of my life without realising but there was something consistently present; I didn’t like change.

“It’s something I noticed from the clothes I was wearing to the routines I was keeping.”

These revelations follow research of 517 children with autism, by Vanish, which is raising awareness of the condition and how clothing helps those with it.

The study found for 81 per cent, wearing familiar clothing directly affects their mood.

Christine added: “Every autistic person is unique but for many of us, change is a big deal and clothing can make or break the day-to-day for some autistic people when we rely on it for consistency and familiarity.”

On this note, 75 per cent said consistency over how clothing items look, smell, and feel is “important” to them.

While 73 per cent revealed garments help them regulate their senses.

Cigdem Kurtulus of Reckitt, makers of Vanish, said: “Making clothes last longer matters for us all, but for some it really matters.

"Clothes aren’t just an item, they’re a lifeline for many people’s everyday lives, helping them feel comfortable and safe.