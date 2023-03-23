They are now known globally as ‘Brookie and Jessie from TikTok’ and their page on that particular social media platform currently has 2.5million followers and is attracting 107.2million likes.

And it all started one day in April last year (2022), when they were making pasta and the unlikely rap song Jiggle Jiggle, by documentary maker Louis Theroux, suddenly came on the radio.

They started ‘bopping’ to the song and ended up filming their routine for a laugh and posted the video on TikTok.

Jess Qualter (left) and Brooke Blewitt have a sensation with their dance video on TikTok

The pair, both aged 21 at the time, could never have dreamt what would happen next – their video attracted around 60 million views in under two weeks and their dance was even performed on America’s Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon and Shakira, with the girls’ video shown on the screen behind them.

The pals then landed a Netflix deal to promote the global hit show Stranger Things and have since released a string of videos which have garnered a massive following.

So who are Jessie and Brookie?

The pair known as 'Brookie and Jessie from Tik Tok

They are housemates Jess Qualter and Brooke Blewitt, two professional dancers who trained in ballet and other styles and are graduates of the Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom Surrey.

Jess is a former pupil of Cardinal Allen Catholic High School in Fleetwood who grew up in Cleveleys and moved to the London area to pursue her dance training.

It was there she met Brooke, who comes from Billericay in Essex.

The two became housemates as they pursued professional work after graduating.

What was their famous dance routine?

That first routine to the Theroux Jiggle Jiggle song lasted barely 25 seconds on film but there was something about the jaunty moves that captured people’s imagination.

Their eye-catching routine was skilful enough to look good but not too hard for others to try – and have a lot of fun in the process.

Even the pair’s clothing – dark shades and hoodies – became part of the appeal as others donned the same gear to film themselves emulating the slick moves.

Among the millions who filmed themselves trying the dance, accompanied by the obligatory Jiggle Jiggle song, were celebrities Amanda Holden and Holly Willoughby before it all took off in America.

What they said

Jess said: “It’s crazy how everything has taken off, we never expected anything like this.

"The strange thing is how most of our followers come from America – they’re surprised when they find out we’re from England.