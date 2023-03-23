News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
44 minutes ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
49 minutes ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
4 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
4 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Who are Brookie and Jessie - the Tik Tok stars behind Jiggle Jiggle dance?

Two pals – one from the Fylde coast - have demonstrated the incredible power of social media by accidentally becoming an internet sensation with literally millions of views on TikTok and celebrities copying their dance moves.

By Richard Hunt
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:15 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:23 GMT

They are now known globally as ‘Brookie and Jessie from TikTok’ and their page on that particular social media platform currently has 2.5million followers and is attracting 107.2million likes.

And it all started one day in April last year (2022), when they were making pasta and the unlikely rap song Jiggle Jiggle, by documentary maker Louis Theroux, suddenly came on the radio.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They started ‘bopping’ to the song and ended up filming their routine for a laugh and posted the video on TikTok.

Jess Qualter (left) and Brooke Blewitt have a sensation with their dance video on TikTok
Jess Qualter (left) and Brooke Blewitt have a sensation with their dance video on TikTok
Jess Qualter (left) and Brooke Blewitt have a sensation with their dance video on TikTok
Most Popular
Read More
Cleveleys dancer Jess Qualter and pal Brooke Blewitt start TikTok dance craze to...

The pair, both aged 21 at the time, could never have dreamt what would happen next – their video attracted around 60 million views in under two weeks and their dance was even performed on America’s Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon and Shakira, with the girls’ video shown on the screen behind them.

Hide Ad

The pals then landed a Netflix deal to promote the global hit show Stranger Things and have since released a string of videos which have garnered a massive following.

Hide Ad

So who are Jessie and Brookie?

The pair known as 'Brookie and Jessie from Tik Tok
The pair known as 'Brookie and Jessie from Tik Tok
The pair known as 'Brookie and Jessie from Tik Tok

They are housemates Jess Qualter and Brooke Blewitt, two professional dancers who trained in ballet and other styles and are graduates of the Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom Surrey.

Hide Ad

Jess is a former pupil of Cardinal Allen Catholic High School in Fleetwood who grew up in Cleveleys and moved to the London area to pursue her dance training.

It was there she met Brooke, who comes from Billericay in Essex.

Hide Ad

The two became housemates as they pursued professional work after graduating.

What was their famous dance routine?

Hide Ad

That first routine to the Theroux Jiggle Jiggle song lasted barely 25 seconds on film but there was something about the jaunty moves that captured people’s imagination.

Their eye-catching routine was skilful enough to look good but not too hard for others to try – and have a lot of fun in the process.

Even the pair’s clothing – dark shades and hoodies – became part of the appeal as others donned the same gear to film themselves emulating the slick moves.

Hide Ad

Among the millions who filmed themselves trying the dance, accompanied by the obligatory Jiggle Jiggle song, were celebrities Amanda Holden and Holly Willoughby before it all took off in America.

Hide Ad

What they said

Jess said: “It’s crazy how everything has taken off, we never expected anything like this.

"The strange thing is how most of our followers come from America – they’re surprised when they find out we’re from England.

“When the New York Times interviewed Louis Theroux and asked him about the dance, he told them about us and then they’re contacting us. It’s very weird!”

Louis TherouxFyldeNetflix