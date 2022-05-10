Jess Qualter and housemate Brooke Blewitt, who are both aged 21 and live in London, were listening to an unlikely rap song featuring documentary film maker Louis Theroux when they decided to film themselves dancing along to it.

The pair, who are both professional performers in musical theatre, uploaded their slick moves as a short video on popular platform TikTok, thinking it would amuse their friends.

Unexpectedly, their dance to the song ‘My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle’ has become a TikTok phenomenon, spawning versions by fans across the globe and celebrities like Amanda Holden and Holly Willoughby.

Jess Qualter (left) and Brooke Blewitt have a sensation with their dance video on TikTok

The song itself, which has a also gone viral on TikTok, was born when two DJs from Manchester, Duke and James, hit upon the idea of providing a back-up track to a rap that Theroux created while making his series Weird Weekends back in 2000.

The girls, who are both trained in ballet and other dance styles and are graduates of the Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom Surrey, dressed in hoodies, jogging trousers and dark glasses for the video.

Many of those who have recreated the moves even dressed up in similar gear and the dance has spawned hundreds of variations by other TikTokers

Documentary maker Louis Theroux has become an unlikely music star on TikTok

"To say we were not expecting this kind of response is an understatement,” said Jess, who originally trained in dance at the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre in Fleetwood before moving to Surrey.

"If I’d known it would be seen by so many people, I’d have tried a bit harder for the video!

"We were just having fun and messing about, really.”

Brooke, from Billericay in Essex, said: “It just shows you have quickly these things take off, it’s amazing that more than 38 million people have seen it and that these celebrities are out there doing it.”

The song has certainly made Theroux an unlikely TikTok star, underlining again the amazing power of social media.