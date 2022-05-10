Man talked down from roof of 'the worst hotel in Britain' after three-hour stand-off

Police, ambulance services, and two fire engines from South Shore station were called to the New Kimberley Hotel – branded Britain’s worst hotel in 2014 after its owner was jailed for breaching 15 fire-safety regulations – on South Promenade at 4.45pm, May 9.

A man had been spotted walking around on the roof.

Video footage captured of the incident, shared with The Gazette, showed the 30-year-old shouting “I’ve lost everything, what have I got to lose?” and swigging from a bottle.

Picture by Paul Ward

A witness said: “He was throwing slates off the Kimberley into the back alley, into the adjoining property, threatening to jump.

"There were about six police response vehicles, fire brigades and riot vans.”

Police closed off the alleyway behind the hotel while attempts were made to coax the man down.

He was eventually brought down by aerial platform at 8pm. A fire service spokesman said: “When the person was ready to come down, we assisted the police in bringing him down.”

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "A 30-year-old man came down at just after 8pm and was detained under the mental health act."