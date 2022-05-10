The special operation was split into two parts over the weekend from Friday, May 6 until Sunday, May 8 following an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour and crime.

The first part of the operation focused on catalytic converter thefts, following a spate of thefts in the resort which officers say have often happened in large, open car parks such as supermarkets or hospitals where cars are left for a reasonable amount of time.

Precious metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium are used in catalytic converters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool police officers took part in a special operation to crack down on thefts and anti-social behaviour Pic credit: Lancashire Constabulary

Police say the price of some of these metals has risen sharply in recent years and as a result has led to an increase in the theft of catalytic converters.

Both high-visibility and plain clothed officers targeted hot-spot areas around Blackpool but no reports of catalytic converter thefts were received during the time of the operation.

The second part of the operation focused on anti-social behaviour, particularly in Brunswick ward.

Eleven people were arrested for a variety of offences including possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine, breach of a civil injunction for a domestic matter with a vulnerable victim, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police, affray, being drunk and disorderly and assault.

Officers also conducted nine stop searches on known individuals, two house searches, one vehicle seizure and issued a Cease and Desist letter for anti-social behaviour.

Blackpool South Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, John Jennings-Wharton, said: “Operations like these are running on a regular basis across Blackpool.

"The results from this operation alone show just how dedicated we are about keeping our communities safe.“We are targeting crimes and behaviour that effect our communities the most, and actively put plans into action to get results.