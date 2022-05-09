Four fire engines from St Annes, Lytham and South Shore were called to The View fish and chip eaterie on South Promemade, St Annes on Sunday night as flames raged from the premises.

An aerial ladder from Blackpool was also needed to help the Lancashire Fire and Rescue crew extinguish the blaze, using one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

This morning blackened debris was visible on the footway outside the kitchen at the back of the premises, where most of the damage seemed to be centred, and workmen were busy boarding up a doorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debris outside the premises on Monday morning following the fire

The View opened in March 2021 after previously being the Water’s Edge cafe. Its picturesque setting next the the lake on the promenade, close to the St Annes YMCA Swimming Pool is directly adjacent to the beach and is a popular spot with tourists and residents.

Veli Kirk, chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP), runs a restaurant very close to The View and watched the firefighters in action on Sunday night after being alerted to the blaze.

"I couldn’t believe it when I saw it happening and STEP will be happy to provide any help it can. I hope they are back open very soon.”

The View following the fire

He said: “It’s dreadful and I am so sorry for the owners. The View has proved really popular really quickly and for this to happen just as the new season is starting istewrrible.