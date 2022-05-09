The Motorway, which airs at 8pm from Monday, 9 May, is the second series of the popular programme which goes behind the scenes at the company responsible for operating, maintaining and improving motorways and major A roads in England.

Crews from production company Fearless Television spent three months filming with traffic officers, control room operators and maintenance crews across Yorkshire and the North West, with a focus on the M62 and adjoining motorways.

North West Traffic Officers are called into action after a car bursts into flames on the M6

In tonight’s opening episode (in our video above), a car bursts into flames on the M6 and patrollers Sue and Steven are first on scene.

It takes several fire crews to get the blaze under control and with the road surface seriously damaged an engineer must be called in to assess the repair, before the motorway can be fully re-opened.