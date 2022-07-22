The couple made the announcement in separate posts on Instagram stories explaining how they felt they were left with ‘no option’ but to confirm their separation, amidst a lack of privacy surrounding their private life.

They share three children together and spoke about how they had made the difficult decision to split a while ago but their main focus was their children.

Model Christine announced: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify. A while ago we took the decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness have announced their separation

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life. Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment.

The pair, who have been married for 11 years, signed off with “Loads of love, Paddy and Christine.”