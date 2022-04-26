UCLAN photography students got the chance to develop vital industry skills at impressive Blackpool exhibition

A group of second-year photography students got a taste of the professional arts world when they got to run their own exhibition in Blackpool.

Joseph Frankitt Kennedy, 18, is in his second year of his degree at UCLAN and curated the pop-up gallery which ran from 22 - 25 April at HIVE Coffee House on Church Street.

The event, called DISMISSED, also displayed work from Chloe Bradbury and Reanne Carlisle, both also second years on the BA photography course.

Joseph, from Blackpool, showed a collection of edgy fashion style imagery, based on his interpretation of Lady Gaga music videos.

One was a life-size canvas of a model hiding under a black hat, holding diamond-studded crutches.

The model is Grace Horshall-Flynn, from Layton.

The canvas is based on Paparazzi – a Lady Gaga song from 2008. The white paper’s edge drapes onto the floor and is covered in dirty footprints.

Joseph said: “The footprints are part of the piece. She’s rebuilding herself, and shielding herself from the limelight. But as she tries to rebuild, people keep treading on her.”

Chloe Bradbury, 18, shows her series of photographs to raise awareness of homelessness.

She volunteers with a community outreach programme in Liverpool, and has documented the journey of Brian, a well-known figure in the city, through a series of images and videos.

“He was homeless a few years ago, he was sleeping in doorways but everyone loved him because he was so friendly. He was taken into Kingsway House [homeless shelter], and then he got his own flat. He’s doing really well and is giving back to the community.”

The gallery space upstairs in HIVE Coffee House has hosted exhibitions from world renowned artists and photographers.

But the space is also used for grassroots projects that would otherwise struggle to get seen.