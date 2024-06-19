Inspectors give verdict on teaching training at Blackpool and the Fylde College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool and The Fylde College was recognised by Ofsted as a good provider of Initial Teacher Education (ITE) following its most recent inspection.

The college on Ashfield Road was visited by the education watchdog between April 15 and 18.

Inspectors classed the teacher training as ‘good’ across all three categories.

This includes the ‘overall effectiveness’, ‘the quality of education’ and ‘leadership and management’.

Inspectors said trainees “develop the knowledge and skills that they need to become successful teachers”.

“They value the wraparound support that they receive from an experienced ITE team and specialist mentors,” the report added.

“Trainees are proud to enter the teaching profession, and they make a positive difference in the lives of their learners.”

It was found trainees learn how to adapt their teaching to meet the needs of learners with special educational needs and/or disabilities through visits to specialist provision.

They are also “mindful of the high levels of social disadvantage in the local area and the barriers that many learners face”.

Trainees subsequently “develop an effective range of behaviour management strategies to help learners participate productively in lessons.”

What does the ITE provider do well?

The provider has developed an ambitious, logically sequenced ITE curriculum delivered by subject experts.

The provider ensures that the ITE curriculum is purposefully designed to develop trainees’ ability to successfully teach their chosen subjects.

Most trainees benefit from the highly effective support of their subject mentors.

The provider has appropriate systems in place to check on the quality of the ITE curriculum and mentoring.

The provider has improved its systems for assessing trainees’ progress through the ITE curriculum.

What does the ITE provider need to do to improve the FES phase?

Inspectors said the provider “does not intervene swiftly enough when observations, target setting and meetings with trainees are not of a consistently high standard.”

The report added: “Occasionally, a few trainees do not progress as quickly as they could.

“The provider should ensure that mentoring is consistently high quality so that trainees are able to make rapid progress through the ITE curriculum.”