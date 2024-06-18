Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A primary school in Cleveleys where pupils are well cared for has been praised by Ofsted in its latest report.

Northfold Community Primary School in Ringway was rated ‘good’ by the education watchdog following a visit between April 30 and May 1.

The school, which cares for 209 children aged between four and 11, was classed as good across all four categories.

This includes the 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'leadership and management' and 'personal development’.

Northfold Community Primary School in Cleveleys was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted (Credit: Pixabay) | Pixabay

Inspectors said children are “happy at school” and they “follow the school’s rules in everything that they do by being respectful, responsible and ready to learn”.

The report added: “The school expects pupils to achieve their best. Pupils respond positively to these high expectations.

“They engage confidently in learning and achieve well in a range of different subjects.”

Inspectors also found that pupils are well cared for and form “strong and trusting bonds with each other and with staff”.

Staff also helped pupils to “become well-rounded, active and responsible individuals”.

Pupils participate in a local carnival and sell their school-grown flowers and vegetables in the community.

They also engage in an annual beach cleaning campaign and carry out their leadership duties as eco-team members, play leaders and mentors diligently.

The school was classed as good across all four categories (Credit: Google) | Google

“Pupils have many opportunities to discover and develop new interests,” the report added.

“They look forward to the school’s end-of-year talent show, where they showcase their musical, acting and magician skills.

“Pupils enjoy different sports, including football and basketball.”

Pupils also value educational visits to many destinations, including museums, theatres and a farm.

Inspectors added children in the early years look forward to their regular ‘welly walks’ in the school grounds and woodland areas.

What does the school need to do to improve?