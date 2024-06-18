Ofsted inspectors give their verdict on popular primary school in Cleveleys
Northfold Community Primary School in Ringway was rated ‘good’ by the education watchdog following a visit between April 30 and May 1.
The school, which cares for 209 children aged between four and 11, was classed as good across all four categories.
This includes the 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'leadership and management' and 'personal development’.
Inspectors said children are “happy at school” and they “follow the school’s rules in everything that they do by being respectful, responsible and ready to learn”.
The report added: “The school expects pupils to achieve their best. Pupils respond positively to these high expectations.
“They engage confidently in learning and achieve well in a range of different subjects.”
Inspectors also found that pupils are well cared for and form “strong and trusting bonds with each other and with staff”.
Staff also helped pupils to “become well-rounded, active and responsible individuals”.
Pupils participate in a local carnival and sell their school-grown flowers and vegetables in the community.
They also engage in an annual beach cleaning campaign and carry out their leadership duties as eco-team members, play leaders and mentors diligently.
“Pupils have many opportunities to discover and develop new interests,” the report added.
“They look forward to the school’s end-of-year talent show, where they showcase their musical, acting and magician skills.
“Pupils enjoy different sports, including football and basketball.”
Pupils also value educational visits to many destinations, including museums, theatres and a farm.
Inspectors added children in the early years look forward to their regular ‘welly walks’ in the school grounds and woodland areas.
What does the school need to do to improve?
- In a small number of subjects, some teachers do not use assessment strategies to address pupils’ misconceptions quickly enough. This means that some pupils develop gaps in their learning. The school should ensure that teachers are fully equipped to check how well pupils are learning the curriculum in these areas.
- Pupils have a limited appreciation of cultural and religious diversity. This means that they are not sufficiently well prepared for life in modern Britain. The school should strengthen its programme to support pupils’ learning about the modern world so that they can explore and celebrate the many differences and similarities that exist between people.
