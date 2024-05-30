The best performing primary schools in the borough of Wyre have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Wyre primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 20 best Wyre schools based on academic performance - including schools in Fleetwood, Poulton-le-Fylde and Garstang:

1 . Stalmine Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde The school has 78% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 11% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2 . Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Thornton-Cleveleys The school has 62% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 17% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3 . St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Fleetwood The school has 83% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 30% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

4 . Northfold Community Primary School, Thornton-Cleveleys The school has 63% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 5% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

5 . Larkholme Primary School, Fleetwood The school has 60% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 10% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.