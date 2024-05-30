Wyre Primary Schools ranked 2024: Top 20 primary schools in Fleetwood, Poulton-le-Fylde and Garstang

By Sam Quine
Published 30th May 2024, 15:21 BST

The top 20 performing primary schools across this Lancashire district according to official statistics

The best performing primary schools in the borough of Wyre have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Wyre primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 20 best Wyre schools based on academic performance - including schools in Fleetwood, Poulton-le-Fylde and Garstang:

The school has 78% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 11% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

1. Stalmine Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde

The school has 78% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 11% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

Photo Sales
The school has 62% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 17% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2. Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Thornton-Cleveleys

The school has 62% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 17% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The school has 83% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 30% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Fleetwood

The school has 83% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 30% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

Photo Sales
The school has 63% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 5% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

4. Northfold Community Primary School, Thornton-Cleveleys

The school has 63% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 5% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

Photo Sales
The school has 60% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 10% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

5. Larkholme Primary School, Fleetwood

The school has 60% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 10% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

Photo Sales
The school has 64% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 7% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

6. Shakespeare Primary School, Fleetwood

The school has 64% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 7% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Primary SchoolsFleetwoodCleveleysSchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.