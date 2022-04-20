Blackpool schools have been called in with a scheme to help boost UK pupils vocabularies

The SHINE charitable trust has awarded The Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT) a development grant and wants to work with them to see how their approaches can be shared beyond Blackpool.

SHINE works with teachers who have great ideas that will improve the lives of disadvantaged children in the North.

The trust was impressed with FCAT's approach to vocabulary teaching, which involves a series of bookmarks which support children to decode unfamiliar words.

Armfield Academy students using the secondary school bookmark which has been picked up by the SHINE trust to broaden pupils' vocabulary. Left to right Armfield Pic - Left to right - Jack Ashton, Maisie Coxhill, Estelle Bellamy (FCAT Director of English), Karl Moon (Armfield Academy Head of English) and Mollie Binks

The "WIKI way” uses bookmarks with the most common prefixes, suffixes and root words for a range of subject areas.

Rather than defaulting to a dictionary, children become confident with what is on the bookmarks and then use other words they are familiar with to work out those they have not seen before. Teaching children that they know lots of words and they can use them to work out unfamiliar ones is the principle of the "WIKI way"- What I know, I will use!

Estelle Bellamy, FCAT director of English said. "We are thrilled that SHINE has shown interest in this initiative. We are already being asked to share these resources beyond our FCAT schools and any help they can give us to impact more children across the area will be gratefully received."

FCAT is working with the SHINE trust to boost pupils' vocabulary. Dr Alicia Shaw and Estelle Bellamy