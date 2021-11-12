Blackpool academy school set to get a new building after planning permission was granted

Plans have been approved by Blackpool Council to construct an additional building specifically for year seven students at Blackpool Aspire Academy.

Designed by Preston architects, Cassidy and Ashton, who designed the new sports pavilion at Blackpool Airport, the academy’s new building will provide a dedicated space for incoming year seven students to begin their studies in a modern and supportive environment.

Construction onsite at Blackpool Aspire Academy is planned to start in February and is expected to be completed before the next academic year starts in September 2022.

A computer image of the new building at Blackpool Aspire Academy designed by Cassidy and Ashton

Around 180 year seven students each year join the Blackpool Old Road school, which is sponsored by Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT).

Cassidy and Ashton’s new building design, based on the academy’s existing campus, offers eight large classrooms and amenities in a single storey unit.

Alistair Baines, architect and chairman at Cassidy and Ashton said: “We have a long-standing working partnership with the Fylde Coast Academy Trust, providing architectural and design expertise to help them improve the learning environments they manage across the Fylde.

“Our design offers spacious circulation and incorporates the benefits of natural ventilation to enable the students to learn healthily and interact in a safe and inspirational environment.”

Alistair Baines of Cassidy and Ashton

Constructed in rendered composite materials with large, prefabricated windows, the new build will be in keeping with the Academy’s existing buildings including its signature green panelled exterior.

The building will have heat recovery units to enable fresh air ventilation and natural airflow throughout the classrooms that has proven to improve student learning.

John Woods, headteacher of Aspire Academy said: “The primary to high school transition is a key phase in a child’s education. Being able to support new starters in their own space will allow us to be more creative and flexible with the year seven curriculum.

“This is a really exciting project that will support our continued goal to maximise the life chances of all of our students and provide them with the ‘golden futures’ they deserve.”

The building will be for the school's newcomers, year seven, who are moving from primary to senior school

Established in 2014, Blackpool Aspire Academy provides secondary education to more than 900 students and works closely with external agencies to strengthen the community ethos and create a safe environment for its students to thrive. FCAT manages seven academies and three primary schools across the Fylde.

Sean Bullen, FCAT director of education said: “'Aspire is well known for its ‘golden’ teaching culture, where each hour is a ‘golden’ hour of learning. It is literally all about aspiring to shine in all that they do and all they achieve.