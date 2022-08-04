Activism workshop to inspire Blackpool youngsters to make a change and boost wellbeing

The events are designed to reduce anxiety by helping youngsters to take action on issues they are worried about, including climate change and social injustice.

Henry Pollock is a co-production worker for BoingBoing CIC, a group that promotes ‘Activism for Resilience’, the idea that people taking action towards social justice can help their mental health and wellbeing, both in the doing itself and by helping others.

He said: “there's a load of evidence that even just taking part in activism can be beneficial for your mental health. You're out there doing something positive, uniting with others and joining a supportive community.”

Make A Change activism workshop on 10 August in Blackpool

But it doesn’t have to be ‘extreme activism’ to make a difference.

He suggests challenging negative stereotypes, raising awareness of an issue or joining a group can be good ways to get started.

Henry adds: “You don't need to go on massive marches or chain yourself up. Anyone can be an activist. You can even start off with nudging moves – small changes to the way you interact with those around you to promote different ways of thinking.”

The event is on Wednesday 10 August, with discussions from Ella Baker School of Organising who specialise in training community activists based on concrete examples of struggles faced across the UK.

There will be a hands-on workshop with Brendan Bunting, a social and politically inspired artist from Blackpool.

And the Skate Like A Girl Collective will talk about how they have reclaimed the derogatory language that surrounds their hobby, empowering a group of women in Blackpool to proudly skate like a girl.

Grace from the Activist Alliance said: “It's an opportunity to broaden your knowledge, meet new people who share similar passions to you, and have an all round fun-filled day!”

The Make a Change launch takes place from 10am on Wednesday 10 August at Art B&B (180 North Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1RJ). It’s a free event with a pizza lunch provided. Suggested age range is 15-20 years, but all are welcome.