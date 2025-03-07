World Book Day Blackpool & Fylde: 31 more picture perfect photos of your little ones in their costumes

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:35 BST

Yesterday was World Book Day which meant children all across the Fylde Coast spent the day dressed as their favourite book characters!

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to share their little one's fabulous costumes and we were overwhelmed by the number of responses!

In total we received 400 great pictures which was a enough for a whole host of galleries.

You can see part one of the World Book Day gallery here and part two here but look below at even more of the amazing costumes from across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast...

L to R: Koa, age 3, as Harry Potter; Anni age 7 as Henry Hoover; Willow-Mae, Aged 2 as Elsa

1. World Book Day 1

L to R: Koa, age 3, as Harry Potter; Anni age 7 as Henry Hoover; Willow-Mae, Aged 2 as Elsa

L: Miss Trunchbull and Amanda Thrip. R: Penny Crayon

2. World Book Day 2

L: Miss Trunchbull and Amanda Thrip. R: Penny Crayon

L: Elphaba and Glinda aged 7 and 5. R: Paddy-Ray, aged 5, as Mr Strong

3. World Book Day 3

L: Elphaba and Glinda aged 7 and 5. R: Paddy-Ray, aged 5, as Mr Strong

L: Savannah, 7, and Amari, 4, as Little Red Riding Hood. R: Isaac, 2, as Bingo

4. World Book Day 4

L: Savannah, 7, and Amari, 4, as Little Red Riding Hood. R: Isaac, 2, as Bingo

L: Wade, age 6, as Where’s Wally. R: Iris, age 5, as Dorothy.

5. World Book Day 5

L: Wade, age 6, as Where's Wally. R: Iris, age 5, as Dorothy.

L: Eliayna, age 1, as Jessie from Toy Story. R: The Highway Rat

6. World Book Day 6

L: Eliayna, age 1, as Jessie from Toy Story. R: The Highway Rat

