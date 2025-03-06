World Book Day Blackpool: 30 fantastic pictures as youngsters transform into their favourite characters

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 17:05 BST

Each World Book Day we celebrate your little bookworms' literary costume efforts and this year is no different.

Today is World Book Day, a charity event held annually on the first Thursday in March to foster a love for reading amongst young people.

This morning, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to share their little one's brilliant costumes and they did not disappoint!

From mini Marvel characters to pocket size princesses, take a look below at some of the fabulous World Book Day costumes from across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast...

L: Ziggy age 5 as David Bowie. R: Louie age 7 as Mr Bean

1. World Book Day 1

L: Ziggy age 5 as David Bowie. R: Louie age 7 as Mr Bean | submit

Photo Sales
L: Ciarna 6 & Arianna Dream 5 as Bluey & Bingo. R: Amelia aged 3 as Cruella de Vil

2. World Book Day 2

L: Ciarna 6 & Arianna Dream 5 as Bluey & Bingo. R: Amelia aged 3 as Cruella de Vil | submit

Photo Sales
L: Pierce-Higgs children are off to see the Wizard of Oz. R: Poppy aged 5 - Elmer The Patchwork Elephant

3. World Book Day 3

L: Pierce-Higgs children are off to see the Wizard of Oz. R: Poppy aged 5 - Elmer The Patchwork Elephant | submit

Photo Sales
L: Olive aged 5 as Mal from Descendants and Elsie aged 2 as Minnie. R: Esmai age 8 as Alice in Wonderland

4. World Book Day 4

L: Olive aged 5 as Mal from Descendants and Elsie aged 2 as Minnie. R: Esmai age 8 as Alice in Wonderland | submit

Photo Sales
L: Nevaeh - age 7 as Violet Beauregarde from Charlie & the Chocolate Factory. R: Mary Poppins and Jessie

5. World Book Day 5

L: Nevaeh - age 7 as Violet Beauregarde from Charlie & the Chocolate Factory. R: Mary Poppins and Jessie | submit

Photo Sales
L: Matthew Rose 3 years old as The tiger that came to tea. R: Ruby aged 8 as Minerva McGonagall and Grace aged 2 as Superworm

6. World Book Day 6

L: Matthew Rose 3 years old as The tiger that came to tea. R: Ruby aged 8 as Minerva McGonagall and Grace aged 2 as Superworm | submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:World Book DayBlackpoolMarvel
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice