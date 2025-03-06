Today is World Book Day, a charity event held annually on the first Thursday in March to foster a love for reading amongst young people.
This morning, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to share their little one's brilliant costumes and they did not disappoint!
From mini Marvel characters to pocket size princesses, take a look below at some of the fabulous World Book Day costumes from across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast...
1. World Book Day 1
L: Ziggy age 5 as David Bowie. R: Louie age 7 as Mr Bean | submit
2. World Book Day 2
L: Ciarna 6 & Arianna Dream 5 as Bluey & Bingo. R: Amelia aged 3 as Cruella de Vil | submit
3. World Book Day 3
L: Pierce-Higgs children are off to see the Wizard of Oz. R: Poppy aged 5 - Elmer The Patchwork Elephant | submit
4. World Book Day 4
L: Olive aged 5 as Mal from Descendants and Elsie aged 2 as Minnie. R: Esmai age 8 as Alice in Wonderland | submit
5. World Book Day 5
L: Nevaeh - age 7 as Violet Beauregarde from Charlie & the Chocolate Factory. R: Mary Poppins and Jessie | submit
6. World Book Day 6
L: Matthew Rose 3 years old as The tiger that came to tea. R: Ruby aged 8 as Minerva McGonagall and Grace aged 2 as Superworm | submit
