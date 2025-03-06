This morning, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to share their little one's fabulous costumes and they did not disappoint.

In fact we received so many great pictures - over 300 - that we have had to make multiple photo galleries to show them all off.

You can see part one of the World Book Day gallery here but look below at even more of the amazing costumes from across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast...

1 . World Book Day 1 L: Arnie aged 9 as Severus Snape & Paige aged 8 as Bellatrix Lestrange. R: Chester age 4 as Zog. | submit Photo Sales

2 . World Book Day 2 L: Jessica age 5 as Little Red Riding Hood. R: Gwen aged 1 as Fifi the Flamenco Flamingo | submit Photo Sales

3 . World Book Day 3 L: Logan 5 as Cat in the Hat. R: Millie age 8 as Demon Dentist | submit Photo Sales

4 . World Book Day 4 L: Riley aged 4, Blippi. R: Noah 6 as Captain Hook & Leo 3 as Harry Potter | submit Photo Sales

5 . World Book Day 5 L: Freddie age 6 as Deadpool, Koviie age 4 Wolverine & Darcie age 2 as Moana. R: Harrison age 6 & Spencer age 3 months | submit Photo Sales