It's World Book Day which means children up and down the Fylde Coast have spent the day dressed as their favourite book characters!

This morning, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to share their little one's fabulous costumes and they did not disappoint.

In fact we received so many great pictures - over 300 - that we have had to make multiple photo galleries to show them all off.

You can see part one of the World Book Day gallery here but look below at even more of the amazing costumes from across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast...

L: Arnie aged 9 as Severus Snape & Paige aged 8 as Bellatrix Lestrange. R: Chester age 4 as Zog.

L: Jessica age 5 as Little Red Riding Hood. R: Gwen aged 1 as Fifi the Flamenco Flamingo

L: Logan 5 as Cat in the Hat. R: Millie age 8 as Demon Dentist

L: Riley aged 4, Blippi. R: Noah 6 as Captain Hook & Leo 3 as Harry Potter

L: Freddie age 6 as Deadpool, Koviie age 4 Wolverine & Darcie age 2 as Moana. R: Harrison age 6 & Spencer age 3 months

L: Aurora and Amaya aged 2 and 5. R: Paddington & Harry Potter

