27 fantastic photos of Lancashire pupils on A level results day

This morning, students up and down the county nervously opened their A Level, T Level and BTEC level 3 results after two years of hard work.

You can read all about the latest results day news from across Lancashire in our blog here but below we have shared some of the fantastic photos of our students enjoying the day.

Congratulations to all those who received their results today and we wish you luck with whatever comes next!

1 . Lancashire A level results day 1 A-level, T-level and BTec results day at Blackpool & the Fylde College. Pictured are Dayna Katic and Lois Cavanagh. | National World Resell Photo Sales

2 . Lancashire A level results day 2 Stonyhurst College students Class of 2025 celebrate A Level success | nw Photo: nnw Photo Sales

3 . Lancashire A level results day 3 Celebratory pupils at Blackpool Sixth Form College | National World Resell Photo Sales

4 . Lancashire A level results day 4 Preston College pupil James Metcalf achieved a Distinction in his Art & Design Level 3 course and is now progressing to the University of Lancashire to study Games Design. | submit Photo Sales

5 . Lancashire A level results day 5 AKS Class of 2025: Seren Salisbury, James Dobson, Anya Kiely, Daniel Murray, Priyanka Rajan, Hugo Farrer | nw Photo: nw Photo Sales

6 . Lancashire A level results day 6 Nelson and Colne College. l to r front row - Lily Palmer-Ainsworth, Kinga Minich, Lily Wynne, Lisa O'Loughlin(Principal) Fionnuala Swann (Vice Principal) Sai Chinmayee Naresh Kumaar, Ray Abbott, Humera Jabeen back row l - r - Sameer Asif, Kamron Khan, Brandon Hirst, Ben Beebe. | submit Photo: Submitted Photo Sales