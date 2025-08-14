15 fantastic photos from Blackpool & Fylde College on results day

Blackpool and The Fylde College is celebrating a landmark year for career-focused study, with a 66% increase in students taking T Levels and improved overall pass and high-grade rates.

The proportion of high grades rose from 59% to 63%, while half of the College’s T Level courses achieved a 100% pass rate, a clear sign that technical routes are delivering real opportunities for school leavers.

Alun Francis OBE, Chief Executive of B&FC, said the results reflect the College’s new five-year Strategic Plan and its ambition “to set the standard in technical education.”

He added that these qualifications give students the practical skills and behaviours employers want helping them move into degree courses, apprenticeships or full-time jobs with confidence.

Students’ stories underline that success. Ameerah, who completed a T Level in Digital Production, Development and Design with an industry placement at DWP Digital, is now progressing to a degree apprenticeship after praising the hands-on learning and tutor support.

Meanwhile Logan - one of two students to achieve a Triple Distinction Star is set to study Aeronautical Engineering at university and Aaron’s Distinction in T Level Business Management and Administration led to a degree apprenticeship in finance after a highly praised placement with Wyre Borough Council.

The College posted exceptional results across many subjects: T Level Finance, T Level Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction and T Level Education & Childcare all recorded 100% pass rates with very high proportions of top grades; BTEC Extended Diplomas in Aeronautical Engineering and Applied Science also delivered outstanding outcomes.

One of our photographers was able to head down to the Blackpool and The Fylde College to capture the celebratory scenes on results day

