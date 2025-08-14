19 amazing pics from Blackpool Sixth Form College on A Level results day

This morning, pupils from all over the county eagerly opened thier A level results and our photographer was there to capture the scenes at Blackpool Sixth Form College.
The college told us that this year’s A Level and vocational qualification results highlight the remarkable dedication of their students with many achieving excellent results across the full range of courses.
Whilst you can read more about Blackpool Sixth Form College’s results here, and their top success stories here, below we are sharing 19 celebratory photos of happy students on the day...