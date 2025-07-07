Celebrities share final messages to fans following Lytham Festival fun

An impressive cast of celebrities headed to Lancashire over weekend for TK Maxx presents and many of them left with some final messages for fans...

Lytham Festival 2025 is officially over after four days of music and fun on the Fylde Coast.

Sunday’s headline act, Scottish band Simple Minds posted on Instagram straight after their set.

Sharing an image of the band walking off stage, Simple Minds wrote: “SO WHAT'S NEXT? ‘At the end of every gig there is a moment filled with relief and satisfaction, where we get to feel thankful that all has gone well, that we have 'given our all' to those who have come to see Simple Minds. But before we have left the stage, that night's gig already feels like history, our minds will have already drifted onto the next.’ Jim Kerr.”

They then followed it up with more photos from their time in Lytham just this morning.

Sunday night performers (Simple Minds, Pete Waterman and Texas) all posted about their time at Lytham Festival. | various

In their first Instagram post today, a picture of the crowd during their set was shared with the caption: “THEY CAME... THEY SAW... THEY SANG WITH US!

“Earlier in the day you could have watched the waves from the Irish Sea roll in from the shore at Lytham St Annes. Come evening? It was all about a sea of arms waving in the air as SIMPLE MINDS - twisting in the wind and feeling ecstatic - returned to England for the last week of the current UK shows.”

In a second post an hour later Simple Minds then shared a full gallery of Lytham Festival snaps, adding “A beautiful Sunday night at Lytham Festival 2025”

This morning, fellow Sunday headliner Texas simply shared videos from the festival alongside a caption that read: “Another busy weekend”

Although yet to issue a message post his performance, iconic record producer Pete Waterman, who played his Hitman DJ set on Sunday, tweeted whilst at the festival: “Having such a great time here @LythamFestival”

On Friday, celebrity performers were left just as disappointed as festival-goers when Lytham Festival had to be called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Still issuing a message to her fans, headliner Alanis Morissette tweeted: “lytham [sad emoji] i’m feeling so sad to be missing you tonight…. the wind. happy everyone is safe but gutted i missed the rapture with you. i plan to come back as soon as we can. for now, refunds will be available at the point of purchase #loveyou#withyou”

The Lottery Winners also shared a video message to fans, which you can watch above, in which lead singer Thom Rylance, took the opportunity to joke around with as many Oasis references as he could (see the bold text).

Thom said: “Hello. Tonight's gig's been cancelled due to bad weather. Whatever. I'll roll with it. But the only thing that's upsetting me is I had Oasis tickets for tonight in Cardiff, the opening night of the tour. But the weather was so bad where we were playing, I watched the drum kit slide away.

“But I suppose it's not all bad because tomorrow will be half the world away in Barcelona. In fact, all around the world, on a tour, proper rock and roll stars. I didn't think I'd have to have this talk tonight, d’ya know what I mean? But if you think about that stage, it's a dangerous place when she's electric. We don't want to die, we want to live forever.

“So sorry to everyone that made the journey and I appreciate that you're going to stand by me through this. But there wasn't even any sunshine, it was...It wouln't even cast a shadow. But don't worry, we're going to come up with a master plan to make it up to you all.

“Don't look back in anger.

“Wonderwall.”

Opening day at Lytham Festival 2025 | Lytham Festival

Whilst not on stage themselves, famous festival go-ers also shared their thoughts on Lytham Festival 2025.

Paddy McGuinness psoted a video fo himself enjoying Thursay night’s show with the caption: “The mighty Oasis are back on tour but so is the Governor! Sir Stevie of Wonder!!!

“Thanks to @lythamfestival for a belting night.Finished filming and straight to the gig, just made it in time! 😅

“What a treat to see such an icon perform live. 🎶”

Bolton comedian Paddy had been captured by our photographer with Scouse actress Claire Sweeney over the weekend.

Our editor also found herself next to Everton manager David Moyes on Saturday night although the Scottish star has not yet commend on his weekend spent in Lytham!

