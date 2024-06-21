Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Blackpool branch joins over 500 that the car-buying service have across the UK.

One of the UK’s biggest online car buying services, webuyanycar, has confirmed the opening of a new branch in Blackpool.

The new pod branch opened this week at Whitehills Retail Park, Blackpool, providing better access for local customers and meeting increasing demand from motorists looking for a fast and simple way to sell their car.

The new branch is fully self-sustainable, running off solar power, and will have an entirely paperless sales process.

Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Blackpool is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

“We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.”

Webuyanycar today runs more than 500 local branches nationwide, where its experts finalise purchases from car owners.

People wanting to sell their car can have secured a free, no obligation valuation for their motor by using the webuyanycar website which takes less than 30 seconds.

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm is one of the most recognised and celebrated British brands which has over 240,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot and three million customers.

Richard said: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.