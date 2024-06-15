Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Numerous drivers in Blackpool have been caught using their mobile phones as part of a police crackdown.

Blackpool Neigbhourhood Police in partnership with Blackpool Road Policing Unit conducted an operation targeting motorist using their mobile phones while driving this week.

OP DEVICE aims to reduce and prevent drivers using their mobile devices through a combination of decisive enforcement and long-term problem solving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the operation, six motorists were caught using their handheld devices while driving and were issued with tickets which could lead to 6 penalty points and a fine of up to £200.

One motorist was also found with no insurance and their vehicle was seized, whilst another driver was caught without an MOT.

This driver was fined £200 and received 6 points on his licence after footage was submitted to Op Snap of him using a mobile phone whilst driving on the A46 Kings Hill on 2 August 2023. | Warwickshire Police

A Blackpool Police spokesperson said: “Using a mobile phone while driving is one of five main causes of fatal road traffic collisions in Lancashire, it is one in which we hope will reduce through this operation and will lead to safer roads for all to use.

“Residents of Blackpool have also raised road safety as a concern through our Lancashire talking survey and we endeavour to increase road safety through the continuations of this OP.