Numerous drivers in Blackpool caught using their mobile phones as part of police crackdown
Blackpool Neigbhourhood Police in partnership with Blackpool Road Policing Unit conducted an operation targeting motorist using their mobile phones while driving this week.
OP DEVICE aims to reduce and prevent drivers using their mobile devices through a combination of decisive enforcement and long-term problem solving.
During the operation, six motorists were caught using their handheld devices while driving and were issued with tickets which could lead to 6 penalty points and a fine of up to £200.
One motorist was also found with no insurance and their vehicle was seized, whilst another driver was caught without an MOT.
A Blackpool Police spokesperson said: “Using a mobile phone while driving is one of five main causes of fatal road traffic collisions in Lancashire, it is one in which we hope will reduce through this operation and will lead to safer roads for all to use.
“Residents of Blackpool have also raised road safety as a concern through our Lancashire talking survey and we endeavour to increase road safety through the continuations of this OP.
“If you would like to complete the survey, please visit the Lancashire talking website. “