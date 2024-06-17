Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Police have been targeting drivers using their mobile phones at the wheel.

Officers from the Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team worked alongside the Road Policing Unit in an operation named Op Device.

They used a combination of decisive enforcement and long-term problem solving in a crackdown on offenders. During the operation: - Six motorists were found using their handheld devices while driving and were issued with tickets, which could lead to six penalty points and a fine of up to £200. - One motorist was found with no insurance and their vehicle was seized. - Another motorist was found to be driving without an MOT.

PCSO Jake Adams said: "Using a mobile phone while driving is one of five main causes of fatal road traffic collisions in Lancashire.