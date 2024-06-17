Blackpool Police reveal number of drivers caught using a mobile phone in crackdown
Officers from the Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team worked alongside the Road Policing Unit in an operation named Op Device.
They used a combination of decisive enforcement and long-term problem solving in a crackdown on offenders. During the operation: - Six motorists were found using their handheld devices while driving and were issued with tickets, which could lead to six penalty points and a fine of up to £200. - One motorist was found with no insurance and their vehicle was seized. - Another motorist was found to be driving without an MOT.
PCSO Jake Adams said: "Using a mobile phone while driving is one of five main causes of fatal road traffic collisions in Lancashire.
"It is one in which we hope will reduce through this operation and will lead to safer roads for all to use." If you have any concerns about dangerous driving in your area, you can tell us through our Lancashire Talking Survey.