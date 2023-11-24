From an octopus to a rabbit in a top hat, the owners of Blackpool’s new bar Saoko gave us a look at their wacky and wonderful cocktails.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saoko Cocktail Club, located right in the heart of the town centre on Clifton Street, serves creative cocktails that offer an “experience and a story” with every sip.

Owners Aitor Garcia and Taff Belkadi are from the Canary Islands and they were eager to bring a taste of their country’s dedication to customer service to the resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aitor said: “We wanted to bring something different to Blackpool.

Aitor Garcia from Saoko Cocktail Club on Clifton Street in Blackpool

“My partner and I are from Gran Canaria which is full of tourism so we’ve been in hospitality most of our life.

“We might not know how to change a tyre, but we know how to offer good service and we can do this here.”

Not only can customers expect high quality drinks, they can also look forward to some truly weird and wonderful cocktail glasses.

The bar serves creative cocktails that offer an "experience and a story" with every sip

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a glass ice cream cone, a rabbit in a top hat, to the head of a monkey and many more, every cocktail on offer has a story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our glasses are handmade in Spain and took three months to get here,” Aitor added.

“They are special because we try to make an experience for the people.

“All of the cocktails have a concept behind them.”

Owners Aitor Garcia and Taff Belkadi gave us a look at their wacky and wonderful cocktails

Talking about the ‘Brutal Kraken’ cocktail, Aitor explained the black octopus glass the drink is served in references Scandinavian folklore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kraken is usually depicted as an aggressive cephalopod-like creature capable of destroying entire ships and dragging sailors to their doom.

Another one of the creative cocktails is the ‘Mexican Lupita’ which represents the vibrant carnival in Mexico.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drink itself is made with tequila, grapefruit and cranberry flavours.

If cocktails are not your thing, the bar also offers a range of wines and spirits too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saoko" (also spelt "saoco") is Puerto Rican slang meaning having outstanding rhythm, movement and flavour.

Taff said: “We can’t guarantee the sound but we can guarantee the good vibes, that’s for sure.”