A new cocktail bar that serves up wacky cocktails in skulls has opened its doors in Blackpool.

Saoko Cocktail Club opened on Clifton Street, last Friday, shaking up fun and creative cocktails that offer an “experience and a story” with every sip.

Owners Aitor Garcia and Taff Belkida are from the Canary Islands and are eager to bring a taste of their country's dedication to custotmer service to the Lancashire seaside report.

Whether it’s a straight up margarita or a fancy cocktail you are after, all drinks with names such as Jungle VIP and Abracadabra are expertly mixed using quality products. A range of wines and spirits are also on offer.

"Saoko" (also spelt "saoco") is Puerto Rican slang meaning having outstanding rhythm, movement and flavour

