New late night Blackpool cocktail bar Saoko which serves drinks from monkey skulls officially opens
A new cocktail bar that serves up wacky cocktails in skulls has opened its doors in Blackpool.
By Emma Downey
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 12:22 GMT
Saoko Cocktail Club opened on Clifton Street, last Friday, shaking up fun and creative cocktails that offer an “experience and a story” with every sip.
Owners Aitor Garcia and Taff Belkida are from the Canary Islands and are eager to bring a taste of their country's dedication to custotmer service to the Lancashire seaside report.
Whether it’s a straight up margarita or a fancy cocktail you are after, all drinks with names such as Jungle VIP and Abracadabra are expertly mixed using quality products. A range of wines and spirits are also on offer.
Take a look at some of the pictures.
1 / 2