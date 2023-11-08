News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

New late night Blackpool cocktail bar Saoko which serves drinks from monkey skulls officially opens

A new cocktail bar that serves up wacky cocktails in skulls has opened its doors in Blackpool.
By Emma Downey
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 12:22 GMT

Saoko Cocktail Club opened on Clifton Street, last Friday, shaking up fun and creative cocktails that offer an “experience and a story” with every sip.

Owners Aitor Garcia and Taff Belkida are from the Canary Islands and are eager to bring a taste of their country's dedication to custotmer service to the Lancashire seaside report.

Whether it’s a straight up margarita or a fancy cocktail you are after, all drinks with names such as Jungle VIP and Abracadabra are expertly mixed using quality products. A range of wines and spirits are also on offer.

Take a look at some of the pictures.

Owners of Saoko Cocktail Club Aitor Garcia and Taff Belkida

1. Saoko Cocktail Club opens on Clifton Street

Owners of Saoko Cocktail Club Aitor Garcia and Taff Belkida Photo: Saoko

Photo Sales
The outside of the new premises which opened last weekend

2. Saoko Cocktail Club opens on Clifton Street

The outside of the new premises which opened last weekend Photo: Saoko

Photo Sales
"Saoko" (also spelt "saoco") is Puerto Rican slang meaning having outstanding rhythm, movement and flavour

3. Saoko Cocktail Club opens on Clifton Street

"Saoko" (also spelt "saoco") is Puerto Rican slang meaning having outstanding rhythm, movement and flavour Photo: Saoko

Photo Sales
Green decor illuminates the interior

4. Saoko Cocktail Club opens on Clifton Street

Green decor illuminates the interior Photo: Saoko

Photo Sales
A table for six please!

5. Saoko Cocktail Club opens on Clifton Street

A table for six please! Photo: Saoko

Photo Sales
A shot complete with a potion

6. Saoko Cocktail Club opens on Clifton Street

A shot complete with a potion Photo: Saoko

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire