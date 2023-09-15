A bid to open a new cocktail bar in Blackpool town centre has got the go ahead from council planners.

An application to convert empty shop premises on Clifton Street, including installing a new frontage, has been approved using delegated powers.

Planners ruled the area is already a key driver of the resort’s late night economy, featuring other pubs and restaurants meaning the use was appropriate.

Concerns were raised about noise reaching premises above the proposed bar which are currently used as holiday flats, but this could be dealt with through a noise assessment with action taken to minimise any impact.

The site of the new bar (picture from Google)

The new frontage to the premises would see the existing timber windows replaced with grey uvpc fittings. with other work confined to the existing footprint of the three storey building.

The planning report said: “The town centre plays a pivotal role in the borough’s late-night economy, and is the primary destination for late night bars, restaurants, clubs and pubs.

“Clifton Street already contributes to the late economy featuring other pubs and restaurants on the street. Clifton Street is also a busy through routewithin the town centre one way traffic system.”

An application has also been submitted to the council on behalf of Saoko Cocktail Bar for the premises, seeking a licence to serve alcohol until 2am daily.

