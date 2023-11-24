I went for a full tour inside Blackpool’s new Frasers department store to see what’s on offer this Black Friday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The megastore boasts a range of high street and luxury brands under one roof with departments including Sports Direct, Game, and Evans Cycles.

Sports Direct contains the same names that were available at the previous store, but now they are aiming to bring customers more of the latest trends – including football kits and trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store also has some modern features – including stadium-style seating, and a state-of-the-art machine that can help running enthusiasts pick the right trainers for their gait.

Photo by Joas Souza

Frasers has an enticing range of designer brands for women, men and children, including Ted Baker, Valentino and Barbour.

The lower floor has a really modern and luxurious layout, with some very attractive displays.

It’s a good place to splurge on a new Christmas party outfit, treat yourself to a designer handbag or pick out a few stocking fillers from the perfume and gift departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as computer and console games, GAME stocks a selection of toys and board games all at competitive prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans Cycles offers customers somewhere to order a new bike, and stock up on cycling accessories.

A separate Flannels store has also opened next door.

Doors opened at 9am on Wednesday and the store has launched straight into its Black Friday promotion, with deals to be found across the 50,000sq ft store, formerly home to Debenhams.