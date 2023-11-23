Blackpool’s new Frasers department store has opened in time for Black Friday sales – take a look around with these pictures from inside the new store.

The megastore boasts a range of high street and luxury brands under one roof with departments including Sports Direct, Game, and Evans Cycles.

A separate Flannels store has also opened next door.

Doors opened at 9am on Wednesday and the store has launched straight into its Black Friday promotion, with deals to be found across the 50,000sq ft store, formerly home to Debenhams.

Not had a chance to visit yet? Curious about what it looks like inside? Take a quick tour with our picture gallery below...

