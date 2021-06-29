Return of the classic deckchair for hire on Blackpool Beach and it comes in tangerine stripes

Teresa Everington and Graham Crump are the first ever customers to hire the new deck chairs.

After a 10 year absence from the sands Blackpool businessman Andrew Beaumont is bringing back a little nostalgia and hoping to cash in on the staycation market with the return of the humble deckchair for hire.

He has secured a lease with the council for section a of the beach between Central Pier and the RNLI Station along the Promenade for his 500 classic chairs with tradtional blue or red and white stripes as well as a collection of tangerine striped seats in recognition of the town’s newly promoted Championship side Blackpool FC.

And Andrew is planning to soak up some rays and add to his step count as he sets up stall this week.

Luke Lee and Blackpool Deckchairs owner Andrew Beaumont who will be hiring the chairs for £3 a day on Blackpool beach this summer

Beach-goers can sit back and relax in style with Blackpool Deckchairs at a cost of £3 a chair for the day.

Andrew who used to manage deckchairs for hire in the 1980s and 90s said he had welcomed the chance to bring the chairs back to the sands, he said: “They were very much a part of my childhood and working life and I am certainly looking forward to taking trip down memory lane.

“I’d like to thank Blackpool Council for offering me the opportunity to re-introduce the deckchair to Blackpool sands.

“As we’ve been speaking to locals and visitors we’ve had a really positive response and can’t wait to get up and running.”

Blackpool Council bosses announced earlier this month they were offering space for a new chair operator. The licence allows Blackpool Deckchairs to operate until November.

Conditions include having an attendant in place and keeping the area clean and compliant with any active coronavirus restrictions.

Leader Coun Lynn Williams, added: “It is fantastic to see deckchairs return to Blackpool.

“There will be a whole generation of visitors who have never experienced hiring a deckchair for a day on our beach. It’s a much-loved tradition and I’m sure it will bring back happy memories to many of our visitors this summer. I wish Andrew every success.

“With so much uncertainty around foreign travel we are definitely expecting an increase in visirs this season. Our local businesses have worked incredibly hard to get ready to welcome everyone and ensure their premises are Covid safe.”

The deckchairs were a staple for resort holidaymakers in the 1950s heyday, with the beaches often pictured with rows upon rows of the striped chairs.

But after years of falling demand, the council finally sold its stock of 6,000 in 2014, three years after ending its hire service.