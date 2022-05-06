The Growing Club CIC is organising the event to create a seed fund which will support Lancashire women’s business start-up costs.

Organisers say they decided to act as there was less support than ever for women on benefits to enter into self-employment and they aim to raise £10,000.

Until December 2021, the Department for Work and Pensions offered the New Enterprise Allowance scheme. This provided both mentoring and financial support for those starting out as self-employed.

Jane Binnion runs The Growing Club, a social enterprise in Lancaster that designs and delivers enterprise and employment skills for women www.thegrowingclub.co.uk

One of The Growing Club’s founders, and managing director, Jane Binnion, said: “I was an unemployed single mum after being made redundant. It was through the support of the New Enterprise Allowance that I was able to start a business, otherwise I wouldn’t have managed it. There was also a grant I accessed, which helped me to buy a laptop and essentials, like business cards, and for 12-months there was £40-a-week benefit support that helped me to feed my family as my business grew.”

Over the years, financial support has been reduced, but on the December 31, 2021, the NEA ceased to exist.

Jane continued: “If we don’t take action now, in the future, it will only be women with capital that will be able to start businesses. Women trapped within the benefits system will have another exit route blocked, meaning that regardless of their knowledge, skill and experience, they will once again be left behind.”