2. International Women's Day business event at Preston North End organised by Pink Link.Jane James from Little Voices with Coral Horn.

The other inspirational speaker was Jane James from Little Voices, seen here with Coral Horn. With an operatic background, Jane James, started Little Voices after a serious health issue and a relationship breakdown. The business helps youngsters, from 4 to 18, build confidence and vital life skills whilst nurturing their talent through drama and singing. With a 3 month old baby and a handful of students she went on to become one of the UK’s leading female franchisors, helping other women to build successful businesses of their own.

Photo: Daniel Martino