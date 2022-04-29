A Wyred Up networking event for business people, held at Blackpool Sixth Form College in 2013. Jill Bleasdale from A Slice of Heaven serves slices of cake to Jim Baker from Jones Harris Accountants (left) and Nigel Bennett from String Computer Systems.

Wyre Council is getting set to relaunch its Wyred Up service following the enforced break due to coronavirus restrictions and would like to hear from businesses in the borough on their priority business support needs.

In 2008, Wyre Council created the networking group to help enable businesses to connect across the borough and to encourage local businesses to trade with each other.

A power cut at the inaugural meeting and the then gloomy economic forecast following the world banking crisis did not deter members as more than 100 signed up in the first two months.

It grew to hold a series of monthly meetings at various locations around the borough, such as Farmer Parrs and Cleveleys Park Club, and helped stage business support events such as The Accelerating Wyre event at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall and the Wyred Up Supplier Event to offer advice on tendering for work with the council.

Now, as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the council is relaunching this service to create a network to help local businesses access government grants, identify training and networking opportunities at preferential rates, and take advantage of business support services.

The council is also hoping to revive the annual Wyre Business Awards, which began in 2014, later in the year.

Wyred Up networking event for local business people, held at Blackpool Sixth Form College in 2013

Councillor Alice Collinson, Portfolio Holder for Planning and Economic Development, said: “It is our vision to create a new group that businesses can join, free of charge, to get support and advice from the council and selected partners.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult for many business owners and, as we start to recover, we’d like to know what support businesses would like to receive.

“I would urge existing and new business managers, owners and entrepreneurs to take part in our short questionnaire to help us understand local business support needs and priorities.”

The consultation is open until May 16. To take part, visit www.wyre.gov.uk/wyredup