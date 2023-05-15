Where is the new restaurant located?

The 3,800sq ft restaurant and bar is taking over the former Che Bar and Coco Lounge site which closed around ten years ago.

The Caribbean-inspired venue will open on the ground floor of the newly-restored Forshaws Hotel (Credit: Turtle Bay)

It follows a £400,000 investment in the hotel which included cash from a Blackpool Council regeneration fund.

The restaurant will create 40 new jobs, with roles available across front and back of house.

How can I get a job at Turtle Bay?

To recruit for the new restaurant, Turtle Bay will be interviewing hospitality hopefuls in an audition event on May 31 at The Imperial Hotel.

The new restaurant will create 40 jobs (Credit: Turtle Bay)

The recruitment process sets out to be a fun, interactive experience in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Applicants will be invited to an in-person interview, which will include a short online assessment and face to face interview.

The auditions are the perfect opportunity for candidates to learn more their potential future employer.

Turtle Bay will be interviewing hospitality hopefuls in an audition event on May 31 (Credit: Turtle Bay)

What are the perks of working at Turtle Bay?

There are plenty of perks, including lots of team socials and parties, great pay, and a 70 per cent discount on food.

From rum tasting sessions to learning the secrets of Turtle Bay’s jerk pit BBQ, successful candidates will also become part of an exciting and diverse team.

Perks include lots of team socials and parties, great pay, and a 70 per cent discount on food (Credit: Turtle Bay)

There is also quick progression when working at Turtle Bay, with many junior members of staff often taking the leap to managerial positions within a short space of time.

Fran Toal, the Operations Manager from Turtle Bay, said: “We are so excited to be opening our Blackpool restaurant very soon!

“Working at Turtle Bay is an exciting and fast-paced job, and we’re confident we will find some amazing new recruits in Blackpool for our first northern seaside restaurant."

The recruitment process sets out to be a fun, interactive experience in a warm and welcoming atmosphere where applicants can get a flavour of what it's like to work with the Turtle Bay team.

When do bookings for the new restaurant open?

Bookings will open soon.

The opening date has not been confirmed, but Turtle Bay said its Caribbean-inspired soul food and rum cocktails will be available this summer.

In the meantime, you can sign up for updates on the Turtle Bay website HERE.

What has Blackpool Council said about the new restaurant?

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, has welcomed the arrival of Turtle Bay to the resort, saying the venue is a “top-class acquisition” for Blackpool’s tourism and hospitality sector.

She said: “It brings a unique offer that will appeal to residents and visitors, and adds another dimension to Blackpool’s ever-improving food and drink offer.

“We are pleased to have been able to help facilitate this investment in what is a landmark location in the heart of Blackpool.