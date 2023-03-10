The Caribbean-inspired venue will open on the ground floor of the newly-restored Forshaws Hotel – formerly the Clifton Hotel – in Talbot Square, opposite North Pier.

The 3,800 sq ft restaurant and bar is taking over the former Che Bar and Coco Lounge site which closed around 10 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a £400,000 investment in the hotel which included cash from a Blackpool Council regeneration fund.

A day-to-night menu will be served starting with Turtle Bay’s Caribbean brunch, taking in lunch, small plates, and dinner as well as the brand’s famous tropical cocktail menu and late-night bites

The opening date has not been confirmed, but Turtle Bay said its door will be open in time for the summer season and it is eager to bring its Caribbean-inspired soul food, rum cocktails and laid-back reggae beats to the resort.

It will feature the chain’s signature beach-shack style interior to create “a new island-inspired hideaway at the heart of Blackpool’s iconic promenade”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A day-to-night menu will be served starting with Turtle Bay’s Caribbean brunch, taking in lunch, small plates, and dinner as well as the brand’s famous tropical cocktail menu and late-night bites.

Turtle Bay’s bottomless brunch offer will be served up daily, along with a selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes, as well as sharing and grazing plates.

Blackpool can expect Turtle Bay’s signature beach-shack style interior creating a new island-inspired hideaway at the heart of Blackpool’s iconic Promenade

The two-hour long ‘bottomless brunch experience’ includes unlimited Caribbean-inspired cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe lager, and Prosecco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turtle Bay’s famous 2-4-1 cocktail happy hour will also be available, which includes all the cocktails on the menu.

Opening times will be from 8am to midnight Sunday to Wednesday, and 8am until 1am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The Caribbean-inspired restaurant and bar will open on the ground floor of the revamped Forshaw's Hotel in Talbot Square

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to announce that we’re coming to Blackpool,” said Nick Crossley, CEO at Turtle Bay.

“We’ve been working together with the council for some time and are delighted to confirm that we are bringing our Caribbean good times to Blackpool’s iconic promenade.”

Cllr Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, has welcomed the arrival of Turtle Bay to the resort, saying the venue is a “top-class acquisition” for Blackpool’s tourism and hospitality sector.

She said: “It brings a unique offer that will appeal to residents and visitors, and adds another dimension to Blackpool’s ever-improving food and drink offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turtle Bay is known for its selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes and their sharing and grazing plates means there’s something for all tastes and occasions

"We are pleased to have been able to help facilitate this investment in what is a landmark location in the heart of Blackpool. Supporting new and existing businesses is a key element in our resort regeneration plans.”

What else is opening at the Forshaw Hotel?

The 90-bedroom hotel, which had been operating as part of the Ibis brand, was renamed Forshaw’s Hotel earlier this year in a throwback to the original property on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brook Group, owners of the newly refurbished Forshaw Hotel, said they are now looking to secure other tenants for the remaining units as they seek to re-establish the venue as a major leisure destination in the Talbot Square and Promenade area of the town.

What about jobs at Turtle Bay?

Turtle Bay Blackpool said it is looking for people to join its team with a range of positions available both front and back of house.