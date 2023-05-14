First look inside Fleetwood's new low-price garden centre: Discount patio furniture and plants at Garden World in the Affinity Outlet Shopping Centre
A discount garden centre has opened at Affinity Fleetwood and we take a look at what they have to offer.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 14th May 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Garden World offers a range of indoor and outdoor plants, and everything you need to enjoy summer living for less.
The relatively new chain of discount garden centres is owned by The Gift Company, who also have a store at the outlet centre on Anchorage Road.
The large outlet is just inside Affinity’s main entrance – with easy access to the car park. A home delivery service will also be available.
We went for a look inside.