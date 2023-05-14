News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

First look inside Fleetwood's new low-price garden centre: Discount patio furniture and plants at Garden World in the Affinity Outlet Shopping Centre

A discount garden centre has opened at Affinity Fleetwood and we take a look at what they have to offer.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 14th May 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read

Garden World offers a range of indoor and outdoor plants, and everything you need to enjoy summer living for less.

The relatively new chain of discount garden centres is owned by The Gift Company, who also have a store at the outlet centre on Anchorage Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
10 pictures of Blackpool’s award-winning Stanley Park
A beautiful range of indoor greenery on display, and all at discounted prices.A beautiful range of indoor greenery on display, and all at discounted prices.
A beautiful range of indoor greenery on display, and all at discounted prices.
Most Popular

The large outlet is just inside Affinity’s main entrance – with easy access to the car park. A home delivery service will also be available.

We went for a look inside.

Hide Ad
Customers take a look at what's on offer at the brand new Garden World outlet in FleetwoodCustomers take a look at what's on offer at the brand new Garden World outlet in Fleetwood
Customers take a look at what's on offer at the brand new Garden World outlet in Fleetwood
Hide Ad
There are things to keep the little ones amused - like this car ride.There are things to keep the little ones amused - like this car ride.
There are things to keep the little ones amused - like this car ride.
Poppy's Cafe, at the new Garden World centre, has a wide range of ice cream flavours availablePoppy's Cafe, at the new Garden World centre, has a wide range of ice cream flavours available
Poppy's Cafe, at the new Garden World centre, has a wide range of ice cream flavours available
The kids can get their hands dirty with their own range of gardening toys and wheelbarrowsThe kids can get their hands dirty with their own range of gardening toys and wheelbarrows
The kids can get their hands dirty with their own range of gardening toys and wheelbarrows
Hide Ad
Pictured L-R are Paul Gage, manager Joanne Davies, Vincent Cornwall and Rob Unsworth.Pictured L-R are Paul Gage, manager Joanne Davies, Vincent Cornwall and Rob Unsworth.
Pictured L-R are Paul Gage, manager Joanne Davies, Vincent Cornwall and Rob Unsworth.
The large, airy cafe serves hot drinks, a delicious range of cakes, baked goods, cooked meals and snacksThe large, airy cafe serves hot drinks, a delicious range of cakes, baked goods, cooked meals and snacks
The large, airy cafe serves hot drinks, a delicious range of cakes, baked goods, cooked meals and snacks
Hide Ad
Staff keeping the plants in top condition at Garden World in FleetwoodStaff keeping the plants in top condition at Garden World in Fleetwood
Staff keeping the plants in top condition at Garden World in Fleetwood
A selection of flowers available outdoorsA selection of flowers available outdoors
A selection of flowers available outdoors
Hide Ad
Patio furniture, barbecue equipment and outdoor living items will help you to make the most of summer.Patio furniture, barbecue equipment and outdoor living items will help you to make the most of summer.
Patio furniture, barbecue equipment and outdoor living items will help you to make the most of summer.
More outdoor furniture, as well as a wide range of aggregates, composts and DIY materials.More outdoor furniture, as well as a wide range of aggregates, composts and DIY materials.
More outdoor furniture, as well as a wide range of aggregates, composts and DIY materials.