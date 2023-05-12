Blackpool's historic Stanley Park has been named in the top five best urban green spaces in the country.

The 260-acre park, with its boating lake, beautiful floral gardens, iconic domed band stand, folly-style clock tower, original art deco cafe, BMX track and children’s play area, comes in number 5 on a new list published by the Times.

It isn’t the first time that the park, designed and built under the guidance of Thomas Mawson and opened on October 2 1926 by the 17th Earl of Derby, has won recognition.

Last year it was named England’s favourite park for the third time in a survey by the charity Fields in Trust.

The park’s £220,000 track for BMX riders and inline skaters, opened in May last year, was the icing on the cake and has proved to be a huge draw in its own right.

Nigel Patterson, chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park, said: "I’m absolutely delighted that Stanley Park has been recognised once again and it is testimony to the support Blackpool Council has given in keeping the park up to date and in good condition.”

Stanley Park joins Holyrood Park in Edinburgh, Saltwell Park in Gateshead, . Botanic Gardens in Belfast and London’s Hampstead Heath.

