The best fish and chip shops have been honoured today at the esteemed National Fish and Chip Awards, which was hosted by comedian Rob Beckett.

The awards celebrate excellence throughout the fish and chip industry both on home shores and for the first time this year, international ones too.

The heavily anticipated event was attended by guests which included fish and chip business owners, industry partners and sponsors including its headliner, Norwegian Seafood Council representative, Seafood from Norway.

Over the last few months, businesses have been ‘plaice-d’ under a microscope, applicants have been grilled with interviews and skills tests by sector specialists. Industry knowledge and sustainable practices have been pored over and unannounced mystery visits were made but the hard work has paid off and the winners are reeling in the rewards.

National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 winners

Here are the businesses which have taken ‘pole’ position in their categories.

Takeaway of the Year

1st: Ship Deck – Caerphilly, Wales

2nd: Yarm Road Fish and Chips – Darlington, County Durham

3rd: The Fish Works – Largs, Scotland

Restaurant of the Year

1st: Knights Fish Restaurant - Glastonbury, Somerset

2nd: Pier Point Restaurant – Torquay, Devon

3rd: Noah’s - Bristol

Field to Frier

Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham

Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year

Jamie Russo from Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Scotland

Newcomer of the Year

Redcloak Fish Bar - Stonehaven, Scotland

Employee of the Year

Jamie Toland – Taylors, Greater Manchester

Mobile Operator of the Year

Jojo’s Fish and Chips – Stafford, Staffordshire

Multiple Operator of the Year

Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham

Environment and Sustainability Award

Whiteheads Fish and Chips - Hornsea, East Yorkshire

Staff Training and Development Award

The Real Food Café - Tyndrum, Scotland

Marketing & Innovation Award

Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff, Wales

Quality Accreditation Champion

French's Fish Shop - Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Overseas Fish and Chip Shop

Wright’s Fish and Chips - Georgia, USA

Supplier of The Year Award

Ceres

Outstanding Achievement

Derek Dews, T.Quality

"Bursting with pride"

Speaking about the event, awards organiser and President of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook said: “The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 has been a remarkable experience to be part of. Our winners and finalists have put their all into making their fish and chip businesses stand-out for all the right reasons.

“It’s no secret that the sector has been hit hard by economic hardship, yet we have seen firsthand how chippies up and down the country, and overseas, are thinking fast on their feet to defy the odds without compromising on ethical standpoints, quality and most importantly, great tasting fish and chips.

“We are bursting with pride for our winners and other contenders. It’s a privilege to be able to support and encourage them further and they should all be proud of what they’ve achieved.

"Fish and chip teams rarely have a moment to pause but we hope everyone takes some time to enjoy the celebrations ahead of getting back to what they do best.”

