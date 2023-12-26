Here are 21 chippies in and around Blackpool that have managed to score 4 stars or more out of 5 on Google.

You've finished the last of your leftover turkey and the fridge is looking bare.

The motivation to cook is at an all time low after the mammoth task that was Christmas dinner, and one option is getting increasingly more appealing.

Fish and chips!

We've compiled a list of 21 fish and chip shops in and around Blackpool that have scored the best Google reviews to help you decide where to go.

1 . Yorkshire Fisheries Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (2.7k Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat." Photo Sales

2 . Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool." Photo Sales

3 . Tower Fisheries Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AA | 4.5 out of 5 (306 Google reviews) | "Absolutely lovely food, great service and fab price." Photo Sales

4 . Finesse Fish & Chips Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AT | 4.7 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "The food is so nice. Freshly cooked, hot and tasty. Just perfect." Photo Sales

5 . Taylor's Fish & Chips St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2QL | 4.5 out of 5 (510 Google reviews) | "Cracking grub at a decent price considering the nearby location of Blackpool." Photo Sales