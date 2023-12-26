News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

21 of the best fish and chip shops in and around Blackpool, according to Google reviews

Here are 21 chippies  in and around Blackpool that have managed to score 4 stars or more out of 5 on Google.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT

You've finished the last of your leftover turkey and the fridge is looking bare.

The motivation to cook is at an all time low after the mammoth task that was Christmas dinner, and one option is getting increasingly more appealing.

Fish and chips!

We've compiled a list of 21 fish and chip shops in and around Blackpool that have scored the best Google reviews to help you decide where to go.

Is your favourite chip shop on the list? If not, email [email protected].

Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (2.7k Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat."

1. Yorkshire Fisheries

Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool."

2. Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips

Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AA | 4.5 out of 5 (306 Google reviews) | "Absolutely lovely food, great service and fab price."

3. Tower Fisheries

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AT | 4.7 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "The food is so nice. Freshly cooked, hot and tasty. Just perfect."

4. Finesse Fish & Chips

St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2QL | 4.5 out of 5 (510 Google reviews) | "Cracking grub at a decent price considering the nearby location of Blackpool."

5. Taylor's Fish & Chips

Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8EA | 4.7 out of 5 (147 Google reviews) | "Great prices, brilliant menu and the friendliest staff too."

6. Merrycat Fish & Chips

