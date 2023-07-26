News you can trust since 1873
Fish and chips near me: 13 of the best fish and chip shops in Blackpool according to you

Who doesn’t love fish and chips from a good chippy? Crispy, golden-battered fish pairs perfectly with chippy chips. The combination tantalises the taste buds from the first satisfying crunch to the last delectable bite.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

If that hasn’t got you drooling, we don’t know what will!

Take a look at 13 of the best rated fish and chip shops in Blackpool as voted by some of our readers.

Fancy a chippy tea? Check out 13 of the best fish and chip shops in Blackpool according to some of our readers

13 of the best fish and chip shops in Blackpool according to you

Fancy a chippy tea? Check out 13 of the best fish and chip shops in Blackpool according to some of our readers Photo: UGC

91 Fleetwood Road N, Thornton, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4AB

2. Seniors

91 Fleetwood Road N, Thornton, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4AB Photo: Google

31 Newhouse Road, Blackpool, FY4 4JH

3. The Cottage

31 Newhouse Road, Blackpool, FY4 4JH Photo: Google

67 Harrowside, Blackpool, FY4 1QH

4. Harrowside Fish & Chips

67 Harrowside, Blackpool, FY4 1QH Photo: Google

14-18 Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ

5. Yorkshire Fisheries

14-18 Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ Photo: Google

Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 9BX

6. Slyvia's Chippy

Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 9BX Photo: Google

26 Alexandra Road, Lytham, Saint Annes, FY8 1YD

7. Three Fishes

26 Alexandra Road, Lytham, Saint Annes, FY8 1YD Photo: Google

135-137 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ

8. Bellamy’s Fish Bar

135-137 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ Photo: Google

